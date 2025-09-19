Illinois Tool Works Inc. $ITW Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,168 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26,372.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,065,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,123,080,000 after buying an additional 2,057,872 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 55,978.4% in the 1st quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 1,430,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $354,654,000 after buying an additional 1,427,450 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth approximately $293,928,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,254,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,734,000 after purchasing an additional 160,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $263.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $214.66 and a 12-month high of $279.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $250.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 90.89%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. Illinois Tool Works has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.350-10.550 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 52.59%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $254.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Truist Financial cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $283.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Evercore ISI set a $265.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $260.67.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,802 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.08, for a total transaction of $1,803,074.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 10,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,035.12. This represents a 39.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

