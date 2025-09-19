Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 1,930,000 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the August 15th total of 1,540,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 461,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $109,131.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 31,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,002,044.69. This represents a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 36,287 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.52, for a total transaction of $4,591,031.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 50,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,342,321.08. The trade was a 41.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,137 shares of company stock valued at $4,700,163. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingredion

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,266,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,533,000 after acquiring an additional 22,487 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,755,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,594,000 after acquiring an additional 177,387 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 10.0% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,733,000 after acquiring an additional 121,387 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 42.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,204,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,840,000 after acquiring an additional 361,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 37.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 982,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,883,000 after acquiring an additional 265,263 shares in the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Ingredion from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingredion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.40.

Ingredion Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Ingredion stock opened at $124.02 on Friday. Ingredion has a 1 year low of $120.51 and a 1 year high of $155.44. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.56.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.09. Ingredion had a net margin of 9.24% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Ingredion has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.100-11.600 EPS. Analysts expect that Ingredion will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This is a boost from Ingredion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.22%.

Ingredion Company Profile

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

Recommended Stories

