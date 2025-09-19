Inspire Investing LLC Decreases Stock Position in AppFolio, Inc. $APPF

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its position in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 51.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,406 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,511 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in AppFolio by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,287 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,126 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its position in AppFolio by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 6,846 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its stake in AppFolio by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 118,219 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,167,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $279.89 on Friday. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $189.01 and a one year high of $326.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AppFolio ( NASDAQ:APPF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The software maker reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $235.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.10 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 23.54%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. AppFolio has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that AppFolio, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

APPF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded AppFolio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on AppFolio from $295.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AppFolio news, major shareholder Maurice J. Duca sold 3,100 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.38, for a total value of $996,278.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,626,512. The trade was a 6.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Klaus Schauser sold 3,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.14, for a total value of $885,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 300,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,542,000. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,803 shares of company stock valued at $16,938,949 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

