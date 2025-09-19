Inspire Investing LLC Invests $312,000 in Mohawk Industries, Inc. $MHK

Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,626,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,017,000 after purchasing an additional 410,388 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,964,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,444,000 after buying an additional 213,429 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 5.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,821,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,030,000 after buying an additional 96,568 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,743,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,081,000 after buying an additional 57,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.4% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,547,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,711,000 after buying an additional 50,232 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MHK opened at $132.80 on Friday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.24 and a 12-month high of $164.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.23.

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.15. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 4.44%.The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.560-2.660 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 9.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Mohawk Industries from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Mohawk Industries from $124.00 to $123.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.93.

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 700 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.05, for a total transaction of $89,635.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 17,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,279,802.20. The trade was a 3.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey S. Lorberbaum sold 16,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.81, for a total value of $1,932,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 33,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,059,216. The trade was a 32.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,791 shares of company stock worth $4,357,225. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America, and Flooring Rest of the World.

