Intercontinental Hotels Group $IHG Shares Bought by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,495 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Hotels Group were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Intercontinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 717,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,644,000 after acquiring an additional 19,467 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,310,000 after acquiring an additional 16,461 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 170.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 305,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,444,000 after acquiring an additional 192,342 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Intercontinental Hotels Group by 9,964.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 146,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,810,000 after acquiring an additional 145,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Intercontinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Hotels Group presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:IHG opened at $118.20 on Friday. Intercontinental Hotels Group has a 1 year low of $94.78 and a 1 year high of $137.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.34.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.566 dividend. This represents a yield of 140.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. Intercontinental Hotels Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.04%.

Intercontinental Hotels Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, voco, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, EVEN, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn, Garner, avid hotels, Atwell Suites, Staybridge Suites, Iberostar Beachfront Resorts, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, and Candlewood Suites brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.