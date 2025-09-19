Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of PEY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PEY. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 222,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,220 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 380,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the last quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 102,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 4,841 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 40,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 13,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 108,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 29,404 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

