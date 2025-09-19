Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 184,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 0.7%
Shares of PEY opened at $21.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 0.87. Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $18.32 and a 52-week high of $23.22.
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.0809 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF
Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile
PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.
