Invitation Home $INVH Stock Holdings Lessened by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC trimmed its stake in Invitation Home (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Invitation Home were worth $666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Invitation Home alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 5.0% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 2.5% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 16,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 0.9% in the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 46,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Invitation Home by 4.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 10,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Home Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of INVH stock opened at $29.52 on Friday. Invitation Home has a 12 month low of $29.37 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.59. The company has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.82.

Invitation Home Dividend Announcement

Invitation Home ( NYSE:INVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Invitation Home had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 20.36%.The company had revenue of $681.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Invitation Home has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.880-1.940 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Invitation Home will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 25th. Invitation Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INVH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Invitation Home from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invitation Home presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.47.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Invitation Home

About Invitation Home

(Free Report)

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.