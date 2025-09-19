Jacobs Solutions Inc. $J Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank grew its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $3,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of J. Ransom Advisory Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 136.0% during the second quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.2% during the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 41,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $149.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.33, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.23 and a fifty-two week high of $152.40.

Jacobs Solutions ( NYSE:J Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.000-6.100 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.92%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $147.47 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.25.

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

