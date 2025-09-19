James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

James Fisher and Sons plc (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 328.18 ($4.45) and traded as high as GBX 358 ($4.85). James Fisher and Sons shares last traded at GBX 357 ($4.84), with a volume of 9,227 shares traded.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 target price on shares of James Fisher and Sons in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, James Fisher and Sons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 387.50.
James Fisher and Sons (LON:FSJ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 9th. The company reported GBX 0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Fisher and Sons had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 33.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that James Fisher and Sons plc will post 20 EPS for the current fiscal year.
