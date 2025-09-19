James Halstead (LON:JHD) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of James Halstead plc (LON:JHD – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 151.36 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 138.50 ($1.88). James Halstead shares last traded at GBX 140 ($1.90), with a volume of 442,512 shares traded.

James Halstead Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £605.96 million, a P/E ratio of 1,372.55, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 147.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 151.36.

James Halstead Company Profile

James Halstead (LSE: JHD) is a global manufacturer and supplier of flooring for commercial and domestic purposes. It has manufacturing operations across the United Kingdom, Europe and Scandinavia, Australasia and Asia, and Rest of the World markets and supplies to customers all around the world. The Company’s brands include Polyflor, Palettone, Camaro, Polysafe, Recofloor and Expona.

