JMP Securities Reiterates Market Outperform Rating for Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $315.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 34.90% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on WDAY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Workday from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $304.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.48.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $233.50 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $228.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Workday has a twelve month low of $205.33 and a twelve month high of $294.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.34 billion, a PE ratio of 108.10, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 6.51%.The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. Workday has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.59, for a total transaction of $1,437,540.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 178,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,747,168.62. The trade was a 3.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 78,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total value of $17,293,507.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 102,997 shares in the company, valued at $22,671,699.64. The trade was a 43.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 326,864 shares of company stock worth $76,391,858. 19.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Workday by 5.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 22,645 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Workday by 33.8% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,055 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,486,000 after acquiring an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth approximately $290,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of Workday by 27.8% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,601 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

