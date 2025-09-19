Judges Scientific (LON:JDG) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7,231.53 ($98.01) and traded as low as GBX 5,800 ($78.61). Judges Scientific shares last traded at GBX 6,400 ($86.74), with a volume of 14,240 shares trading hands.

Get Judges Scientific alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JDG shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,900 price objective on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Judges Scientific in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,900.

Read Our Latest Report on Judges Scientific

Judges Scientific Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 6,625.02 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 7,231.53. The company has a market cap of £425.54 million, a PE ratio of 4,150.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 18th. The company reported GBX 141.40 EPS for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 10.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that Judges Scientific plc will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Judges Scientific news, insider Charles Holroyd purchased 524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 6,675 per share, with a total value of £34,977. Also, insider David Cicurel purchased 6 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6,188 per share, with a total value of £371.28. Insiders acquired 548 shares of company stock valued at $3,617,776 over the last quarter. 10.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Judges Scientific

(Get Free Report)

Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 23 businesses acquired since 2005.

The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Judges Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Judges Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.