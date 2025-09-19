Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) Short Interest Down 22.0% in August

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totaling 146,600 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the August 15th total of 188,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 348,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KYN opened at $12.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.22. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $13.69.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th.

Insider Activity at Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Institutional Trading of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

In related news, President James C. Baker acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.20 per share, with a total value of $305,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president directly owned 836,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,199,688. The trade was a 3.08% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders acquired a total of 77,050 shares of company stock worth $952,740 over the last quarter.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 81.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 37,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 17,028 shares during the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 73,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 255,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,282,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 72,500.0% in the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

About Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

Featured Articles

