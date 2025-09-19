Kellanova $K Shares Purchased by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kellanova by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,049,000 after purchasing an additional 962,172 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 8,377.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 568,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,877,000 after buying an additional 561,571 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellanova by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 1,158,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,536,000 after buying an additional 545,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBRA Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,989,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of Kellanova stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $9,116,350.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares in the company, valued at $3,587,501,192.90. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,031,263 shares of company stock worth $82,079,367. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of K opened at $78.26 on Friday. Kellanova has a 12 month low of $77.70 and a 12 month high of $83.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.71 and its 200-day moving average is $81.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. Kellanova’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 60.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.38.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

