Kellanova $K Shares Sold by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lessened its position in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 479 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in K. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kellanova by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,695,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,697,039,000 after purchasing an additional 259,604 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Kellanova by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,718,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,579,000 after buying an additional 128,439 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 39.0% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 8,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,015,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in Kellanova by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,953,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,617,000 after acquiring an additional 292,063 shares during the last quarter. 83.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kellanova Price Performance

NYSE:K opened at $78.26 on Friday. Kellanova has a 52-week low of $77.70 and a 52-week high of $83.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.27.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.05). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 32.54%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were issued a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upgraded Kellanova to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kellanova from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Kellanova in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kellanova

Insider Activity

In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $9,116,350.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 45,097,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,587,501,192.90. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,031,263 shares of company stock valued at $82,079,367 over the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Profile

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.