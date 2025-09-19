Kings Path Partners LLC Grows Position in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Kings Path Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 67.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Kings Path Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,375 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Apple by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 50,239 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,529 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 37,946 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 66,337 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $13,610,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $237.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $223.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.35.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The iPhone maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $94.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 170.91% and a net margin of 24.30%.The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 34,821 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.20, for a total value of $7,772,047.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 136,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,508,538.40. The trade was a 20.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Melius Research set a $290.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up previously from $230.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.93.

Get Our Latest Report on Apple

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.