Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. $KNSL Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 342 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $4,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 6.2% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 543,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,233,000 after purchasing an additional 31,480 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 39.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 460,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,204,000 after acquiring an additional 131,056 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC raised its position in Kinsale Capital Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 405,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kinsale Capital Group by 59,220.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 309,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,423,000 after buying an additional 308,540 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $125,003,000. Institutional investors own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $428.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.10 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $454.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.11. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $405.00 and a 52-week high of $531.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Kinsale Capital Group Dividend Announcement

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.41 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $458.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.25 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.93% and a net margin of 25.92%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $432.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Kinsale Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $429.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $505.80.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

