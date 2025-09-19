Kraft Heinz Company $KHC Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,825 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 7,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,101,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, one8zero8 LLC lifted its position in Kraft Heinz by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. one8zero8 LLC now owns 7,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $28.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. Mizuho set a $29.00 price objective on Kraft Heinz and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $29.76.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $25.44 and a twelve month high of $36.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.23.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 20.83%.The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Kraft Heinz has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.510-2.670 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is -35.63%.

In related news, Director Elio Leoni Sceti sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $697,750.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,116,400. This represents a 38.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

