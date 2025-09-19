L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 79.5% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 323.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 83,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.90, for a total value of $23,231,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 145,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,747,282.20. This represents a 36.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 195,138 shares of company stock valued at $53,571,774. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $283.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $193.09 and a fifty-two week high of $286.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.52. The company has a market cap of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.76.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.30. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.24 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.400-10.600 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.12 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.7%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 53.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $300.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $279.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.47.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

