Ladder Capital Corp $LADR Shares Sold by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 420,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,236 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Ladder Capital were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Ladder Capital alerts:

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 367,430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,112,000 after acquiring an additional 57,766 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,000,000 after acquiring an additional 36,236 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 31,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 298,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 79,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in Ladder Capital by 25.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 243,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 49,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Mark David Alexander sold 26,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $290,993.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 29,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $317,426.94. This represents a 47.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,003,501. 12.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LADR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Ladder Capital from $11.75 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ladder Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on LADR

Ladder Capital Price Performance

Ladder Capital stock opened at $11.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. Ladder Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $9.68 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 31.28 and a current ratio of 31.28.

Ladder Capital (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.57 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 7.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ladder Capital Corp will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ladder Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. Ladder Capital’s payout ratio is 131.43%.

About Ladder Capital

(Free Report)

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LADR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ladder Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ladder Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.