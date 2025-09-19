Legacy Private Trust Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Legacy Private Trust Co. reduced its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 98,165 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,679 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.4% of Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Capitol Family Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 304,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 17,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.74, for a total value of $3,953,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,260. The trade was a 26.59% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 2,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.64, for a total transaction of $601,752.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,548,039.20. The trade was a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,097,911 shares of company stock worth $5,676,032,574. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN opened at $231.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $227.68 and a 200-day moving average of $209.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.25, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $161.38 and a 1-year high of $242.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $167.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.80 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 23.84%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Amazon.com has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. Westpark Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, August 1st. HSBC lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $240.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $245.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-six have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.30.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

