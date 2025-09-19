Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Lion Finance Group PLC (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of 6,587.71 and traded as high as 7,835.00. Lion Finance Group shares last traded at 7,800.00, with a volume of 68,779 shares changing hands.
Lion Finance Group Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $341.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 7,518.51 and its 200 day moving average is 6,587.71.
Lion Finance Group (LON:BGEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The company reported 317.91 EPS for the quarter. Lion Finance Group had a net margin of 73.73% and a return on equity of 38.89%. On average, analysts forecast that Lion Finance Group PLC will post 1221.6828479 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Lion Finance Group
Lion Finance Group Company Profile
Lion Finance Group PLC (formerly Bank of Georgia Group PLC) is a FTSE 250 holding company whose main subsidiaries provide banking and financial services focused in the high-growth Georgian and Armenian markets through leading, customer-centric, universal banks – Bank of Georgia in Georgia and Ameriabank in Armenia.
