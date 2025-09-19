Loews Corporation $L Shares Bought by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank raised its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Loews were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wayfinding Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of Loews by 805.9% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 308 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Loews Price Performance

Shares of NYSE L opened at $97.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73. Loews Corporation has a one year low of $75.16 and a one year high of $98.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 20th were given a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. Loews’s payout ratio is currently 3.97%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

