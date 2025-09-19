Loews Corporation $L Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Loews Corporation (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,754 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Loews were worth $344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Czech National Bank lifted its position in shares of Loews by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 42,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Loews by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 556,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,134,000 after purchasing an additional 172,004 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Loews by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 242,160 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,257,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,165,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of L opened at $97.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.09. Loews Corporation has a 1-year low of $75.16 and a 1-year high of $98.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.73.

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.97%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

