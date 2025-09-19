Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Lucara Diamond Corp. (TSE:LUC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as low as C$0.20. Lucara Diamond shares last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 86,120 shares.

Lucara Diamond Trading Down 2.5%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.39, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of C$88.72 million, a P/E ratio of 1.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.28.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp is a diamond mining company engaged in the development and operations of diamond properties in Africa. Its business segment includes Karowe Mine, Corporate and other. The company earns the majority of its revenue from the Karowe Mine segment.

