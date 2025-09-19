Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Mannatech, Incorporated (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.38 and traded as low as $8.40. Mannatech shares last traded at $8.40, with a volume of 25,086 shares changing hands.

Mannatech Stock Down 11.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.38. The company has a market cap of $15.97 million, a P/E ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 0.83.

Mannatech (NASDAQ:MTEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.27) earnings per share for the quarter. Mannatech had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 48.60%. The company had revenue of $25.68 million during the quarter.

Mannatech Company Profile

Mannatech, Incorporated operates as a health and wellness company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company develops, markets, and sells nutritional supplements; topical and skin care, and anti-aging products; and weight-management and fitness products. It primarily sells its products directly, as well as through e-commerce and network marketing channels.

