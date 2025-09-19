Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM Shares Acquired by Fiduciary Alliance LLC

Fiduciary Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,867 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $17,994,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 315,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $163,163,000 after buying an additional 36,040 shares during the period. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $609.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America increased their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $577.00 to $643.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price (up from $515.00) on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.63.

In related news, Director Laree E. Perez sold 1,038 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.32, for a total value of $636,626.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,455,554.44. This trade represents a 6.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $621.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $598.20 and a 200-day moving average of $546.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.94. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.95 and a 1-year high of $633.23.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The construction company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.44 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.76 earnings per share. Martin Marietta Materials has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 18.41%.

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

