MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 1,726 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. $CMG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,872 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMG. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Saudi Central Bank bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. 1248 Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 173.4% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.30% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.4%

CMG stock opened at $39.83 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.74. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.30 and a 12-month high of $66.74. The company has a market capitalization of $53.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 43.50% and a net margin of 13.32%.Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $62.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

