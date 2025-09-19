MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 3,042 Shares of Pure Storage, Inc. $PSTG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 468.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,692 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 25.9% during the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075,944 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $401,793,000 after buying an additional 1,868,782 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 2.8% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 3,541,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $156,780,000 after buying an additional 96,731 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,911,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,896,000 after buying an additional 23,531 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 1.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,537,264 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $112,325,000 after buying an additional 47,584 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pure Storage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 2,010,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,992,000 after buying an additional 58,054 shares during the period. 83.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $1,338,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 138,899 shares in the company, valued at $10,627,162.49. This trade represents a 11.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Singh sold 22,601 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total value of $1,253,225.45. Following the transaction, the insider owned 261,465 shares in the company, valued at $14,498,234.25. This trade represents a 7.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 551,360 shares of company stock worth $33,317,922. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage Stock Up 1.5%

PSTG opened at $87.09 on Friday. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.51 and a 52-week high of $88.01. The company has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 212.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.32.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $861.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $845.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Pure Storage has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, August 28th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PSTG

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.