MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 732 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,089 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 26,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 7,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 5,762 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Arista Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ANET. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $151.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $112.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

In other Arista Networks news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.51, for a total transaction of $4,095,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,771,353.76. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total transaction of $185,319,098.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. The trade was a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,526,614 shares of company stock valued at $975,547,217. 3.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ANET stock opened at $146.59 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.43 and a twelve month high of $156.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.63. The stock has a market cap of $184.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.66, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.50.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a net margin of 40.90% and a return on equity of 31.05%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

