MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Acquires 81 Shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. $SPG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Advocates LLC boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in shares of Simon Property Group by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $2,147,000. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 130,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary M. Rodkin bought 246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $39,185.34. Following the acquisition, the director owned 19,010 shares in the company, valued at $3,028,102.90. This represents a 1.31% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Larry C. Glasscock acquired 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $159.29 per share, for a total transaction of $63,078.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 43,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,878,938.65. The trade was a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 2,428 shares of company stock worth $387,271. Insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group stock opened at $180.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.19 and its 200-day moving average is $164.33. The company has a market cap of $58.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.05, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.34 and a 12 month high of $190.13.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 72.38% and a net margin of 36.78%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. Simon Property Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.450-12.650 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $2.15 per share. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 9th. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.92%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SPG shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Simon Property Group from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Simon Property Group from $182.00 to $169.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 22nd. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $187.00 price objective (up previously from $183.00) on shares of Simon Property Group in a research note on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Simon Property Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Simon Property Group, Inc (NYSE:SPG) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). Simon Property Group, L.P., or the Operating Partnership, is our majority-owned partnership subsidiary that owns all of our real estate properties and other assets. In this package, the terms Simon, we, our, or the Company refer to Simon Property Group, Inc, the Operating Partnership, and its subsidiaries.

