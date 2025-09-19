MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 1,204 Shares of Sempra Energy $SRE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 58.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRE. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,337,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $286,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Inspire Trust Co. N.A. bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,263,000. Institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SRE opened at $82.51 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a 1-year low of $61.90 and a 1-year high of $95.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.65.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.645 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.32%.

In related news, EVP Caroline Ann Winn sold 5,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $419,399.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 39,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,229,553.80. This trade represents a 11.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kevin C. Sagara sold 28,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.21, for a total transaction of $2,430,637.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,303,149.75. This represents a 65.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,976,117. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SRE. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (up from $70.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.27.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

