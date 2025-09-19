MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 198 Shares of CMS Energy Corporation $CMS

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in CMS Energy Corporation (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 198 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in CMS Energy by 4.0% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,064 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,732,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in CMS Energy by 14.4% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in CMS Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in CMS Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in CMS Energy by 32.6% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 34,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the period. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMS shares. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an “outperform” rating on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on CMS Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.25.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Lauren Y. Snyder sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.26, for a total value of $158,197.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 13,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,865.12. The trade was a 14.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.62, for a total value of $147,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 68,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,008,810.32. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $70.24 on Friday. CMS Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $63.97 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.78, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $72.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 12.76%.The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. CMS Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.540-3.600 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy Corporation will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 8th were issued a $0.5425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is presently 64.20%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

