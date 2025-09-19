MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 450 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF $DVY

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,580 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 6.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,093,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,433,000 after buying an additional 194,941 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,613,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,637,000 after buying an additional 16,803 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,215,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,204,000 after buying an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northside Capital Management LLC now owns 684,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,974,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 678,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,052,000 after buying an additional 76,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DVY opened at $140.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $138.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $115.94 and a twelve month high of $144.09.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $1.2465 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $4.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th.

(Free Report)

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.