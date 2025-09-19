MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys 457 Shares of Corteva, Inc. $CTVA

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,947 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Corteva were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Corteva alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 526 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Corteva during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Corteva by 4,444.4% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Robert D. King sold 37,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.20, for a total value of $2,766,176.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 49,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,655,240.40. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $82.00) on shares of Corteva in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Friday, June 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Corteva in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Corteva from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Read Our Latest Report on CTVA

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock opened at $70.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.34. The company has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.78. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.40 and a 1-year high of $77.41.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $0.18 dividend. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 2nd. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 35.12%.

Corteva Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Corteva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corteva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.