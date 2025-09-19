MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Buys Shares of 12,545 iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF $IBMR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $200,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 20,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 544.1% in the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 79,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after acquiring an additional 67,047 shares during the period. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF by 67.0% in the first quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 112,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 45,084 shares during the period.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $25.63 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.34 and a one year high of $25.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.15.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks the investment results of an investment-grade U.S. municipal bonds index expected to mature or be redeemed before mid-December 2029.

