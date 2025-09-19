MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Grows Holdings in PACCAR Inc. $PCAR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.5% during the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 44,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares in the last quarter. AG2R LA Mondiale Gestion D Actifs acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,895,000. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in PACCAR by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 356,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,750,000 after buying an additional 24,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in PACCAR by 10.1% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 174,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,967,000 after purchasing an additional 16,039 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Argus raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on PACCAR from $102.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PACCAR from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group raised PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 39,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $3,977,316.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 223,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,211,868.80. This trade represents a 15.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brice J. Poplawski sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $504,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,239.92. This represents a 91.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR opened at $101.42 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.65 and a 52 week high of $118.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 3.02.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 9.88%.The business’s revenue was down 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.60%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

