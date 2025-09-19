MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $173,000 Stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 7.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,594,831 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $810,069,000 after purchasing an additional 312,807 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 45.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,545,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $448,686,000 after acquiring an additional 798,534 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in IQVIA by 26.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,438,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $253,695,000 after acquiring an additional 304,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in IQVIA by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,428,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $251,852,000 after acquiring an additional 40,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in IQVIA by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,393,140 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $273,766,000 after acquiring an additional 167,057 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $190.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.65 and a 1 year high of $248.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.52, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.64 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2025 guidance at 11.750-12.050 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IQV shares. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Redburn Partners set a $214.00 price target on IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on IQVIA from $159.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other IQVIA news, insider Keriann Cherofsky sold 549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.53, for a total transaction of $105,149.97. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 2,910 shares in the company, valued at $557,352.30. This represents a 15.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.05, for a total value of $1,102,290.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,178 shares in the company, valued at $5,165,178.90. This trade represents a 17.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

