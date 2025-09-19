MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $269,000 Stock Holdings in Evergy Inc. $EVRG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in Evergy Inc. (NASDAQ:EVRG – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Evergy were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Evergy by 4.9% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Stolper Co raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stolper Co now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,388,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Evergy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 9,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on EVRG shares. Wall Street Zen cut Evergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Evergy from $73.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $78.00 price target on shares of Evergy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and eight have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.44.

EVRG stock opened at $71.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.62. Evergy Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.00 and a 52 week high of $73.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.62% and a net margin of 14.29%.Evergy’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Evergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.920-4.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Evergy Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Evergy’s payout ratio is presently 73.35%.

In other Evergy news, SVP Lesley Lissette Elwell sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.33, for a total transaction of $578,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,092.67. The trade was a 94.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources. It serves residences, commercial firms, industrials, municipalities, and other electric utilities.

