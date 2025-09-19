MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $338,000 Stake in General Motors Company $GM

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB trimmed its position in shares of General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 89.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,859 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 58,513 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in General Motors were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GM. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. North Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 914.4% during the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. 92.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Motors Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $59.24 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.60 and its 200-day moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market cap of $56.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.32. General Motors Company has a twelve month low of $41.60 and a twelve month high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.01. General Motors had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 12.98%. The business had revenue of $47.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. General Motors has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.250-10.000 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors Company will post 11.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 9.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 29,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $1,766,801.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 633,527 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,937.84. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rory Harvey sold 4,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $267,317.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,354.35. This represents a 34.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,104,256 shares of company stock valued at $64,129,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $55.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GM

About General Motors

(Free Report)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors Company (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.