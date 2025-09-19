MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Has $380,000 Position in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ADI. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in Analog Devices by 6,350.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

In related news, Director Ray Stata sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.23, for a total transaction of $747,593.75. Following the transaction, the director owned 167,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,088,010.33. The trade was a 1.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.29, for a total transaction of $5,085,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,515 shares in the company, valued at $5,979,629.35. This trade represents a 45.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,115 shares of company stock worth $9,529,113. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “moderate buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Noble Financial upgraded shares of Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $273.53.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $249.05 on Friday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.65 and a 12 month high of $258.13. The firm has a market cap of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $239.17 and its 200-day moving average is $220.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.10. Analog Devices had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.120-2.320 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is 101.02%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

