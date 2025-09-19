MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Position in Vistra Corp. $VST

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Vistra were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VST. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vistra by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 2,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,817,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vistra by 722.8% in the 4th quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 134,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,493,000 after buying an additional 117,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In other news, CEO James A. Burke sold 21,361 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.56, for a total value of $4,540,494.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 227,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,456,878.08. This represents a 8.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 148,121 shares of company stock valued at $30,849,036 over the last three months. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Shares of VST opened at $210.13 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $90.26 and a 1-year high of $217.90. The stock has a market cap of $71.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.68.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.62). Vistra had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 108.41%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra Corp. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be issued a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.35%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price target on shares of Vistra and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Melius began coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Melius Research upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Vistra from $191.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $210.71.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Read More

