MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in Hexcel Corporation $HXL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL – Free Report) by 38.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 4.0% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Hexcel by 0.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 98,746 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,407,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in Hexcel by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.9% in the first quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Hexcel

In related news, insider Gina Fitzsimons sold 911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $59,215.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 4,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,395. This represents a 17.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thierry Merlot sold 8,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total value of $568,162.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 51,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,276,528.88. This trade represents a 14.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HXL shares. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Zacks Research raised shares of Hexcel from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Hexcel from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Hexcel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Hexcel Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.69. Hexcel Corporation has a 1 year low of $45.28 and a 1 year high of $71.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.82.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $489.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.20 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 4.69%.Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. Hexcel has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hexcel Corporation will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio is 62.96%.

Hexcel Company Profile

Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.

