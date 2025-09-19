MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Lowers Stock Holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,604 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 57,557,692 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,654,245,000 after purchasing an additional 870,176 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,081,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,206,042,000 after buying an additional 2,391,434 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter valued at $844,137,000. Amundi grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 4,575,631 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $528,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,505 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 4,918.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,393,841 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $507,972,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306,290 shares during the period. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KKR shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 809,906 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.25, for a total transaction of $116,828,940.50. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 81,361,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,736,465,326.50. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Up 3.5%

KKR opened at $149.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.50, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.15 and a fifty-two week high of $170.40.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The asset manager reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Featured Articles

