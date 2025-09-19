MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 192 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 16.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Revisor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,525,000. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $266,000. Florida Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,674,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,890,943,000 after acquiring an additional 602,447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.53% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Price Performance
NYSE RCL opened at $325.86 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $336.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $164.01 and a 1-year high of $366.50.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Caribbean Cruises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Royal Caribbean Cruises’s payout ratio is currently 22.49%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $385.00 target price (up previously from $275.00) on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $311.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $230.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial set a $337.00 price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $405.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.14.
Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises
In other news, Director Richard D. Fain sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $4,976,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 150,291 shares in the company, valued at $46,743,506.82. This represents a 9.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vagn O. Sorensen sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.04, for a total value of $3,399,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,414,966.28. This trade represents a 38.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,507 shares of company stock worth $10,091,282 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.
Royal Caribbean Cruises Profile
Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 21, 2024, it operated 65 ships. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.
