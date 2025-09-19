MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 238 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. $OKE

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,979 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 137.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $558,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth $3,522,000. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on ONEOK from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on ONEOK from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Scotiabank set a $92.00 target price on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $83.00 target price on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.60.

Shares of NYSE:OKE opened at $73.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.67. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The firm had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.31%.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

