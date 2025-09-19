MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 715 Shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated $PEG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Free Report) by 36.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 715 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Little House Capital LLC boosted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Little House Capital LLC now owns 12,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the second quarter valued at $579,000. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.1% during the second quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 50,256 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 20,528 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Public Service Enterprise Group Stock Performance

NYSE:PEG opened at $81.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $95.22. The stock has a market cap of $40.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.09.

Public Service Enterprise Group Dividend Announcement

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Public Service Enterprise Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.940-4.060 EPS. Analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 9th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ralph A. Larossa sold 1,387 shares of Public Service Enterprise Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.12, for a total transaction of $115,287.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 218,328 shares in the company, valued at $18,147,423.36. This trade represents a 0.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PEG shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $101.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Service Enterprise Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates in electric and gas utility business in the United States. It operates through PSE&G and PSEG Power segments. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers; and appliance services and repairs to customers through its service territory, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs.

