MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases 72 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc $AXON

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 20.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXON. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $480,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,929,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $13,775,000. Waverly Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 79.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, President Joshua Isner sold 15,919 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $746.26, for a total transaction of $11,879,712.94. Following the sale, the president owned 238,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,892,712.54. This represents a 6.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeri Williams sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $752.54, for a total value of $75,254.00. Following the sale, the director owned 1,416 shares in the company, valued at $1,065,596.64. The trade was a 6.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,932 shares of company stock worth $34,408,816 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AXON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northland Securities set a $800.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $725.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Craig Hallum upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $885.00 price objective on Axon Enterprise and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $837.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on AXON

Axon Enterprise Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of AXON opened at $766.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 27.59 and a beta of 1.40. Axon Enterprise, Inc has a 1 year low of $383.03 and a 1 year high of $885.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $759.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $692.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $668.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.77 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 13.64%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. Axon Enterprise has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.