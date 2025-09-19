MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Purchases New Position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF $VOOG

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 350,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after acquiring an additional 34,601 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,276.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 262,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,664,000 after acquiring an additional 243,052 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 17.1% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 183,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,222,000 after acquiring an additional 26,772 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arista Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the first quarter. Arista Wealth Management LLC now owns 177,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,287,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of VOOG opened at $433.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $414.23 and a 200 day moving average of $376.39. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $286.00 and a twelve month high of $435.27.

About Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.