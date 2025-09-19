MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB Reduces Stock Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 713 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $28,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Carrier Global from $87.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Melius Research raised Carrier Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.29.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $61.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.25.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

